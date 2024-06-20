Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to Issue $0.68 Quarterly Dividend

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.675 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%.

Equity Residential has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years. Equity Residential has a payout ratio of 163.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Equity Residential to earn $4.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.5%.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

EQR traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $67.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,657,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,635. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $52.57 and a 12 month high of $69.45. The firm has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Equity Residential had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $261,795.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,544,264.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $212,220.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at $636,465.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $261,795.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,544,264.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Stories

