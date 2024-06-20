Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 20th (ABBV, ADEA, AFRM, AKRO, ALEC, ALIT, ALLK, ANL, ARDX, ARWR)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, June 20th:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $200.00 price target on the stock.

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho. Mizuho currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Adlai Nortye (NASDAQ:ANL) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Bank of America Co.. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $575.00 price target on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at TD Cowen. They currently have a $170.00 target price on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $165.00 price target on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $170.00 target price on the stock.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $260.00 target price on the stock.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $154.00 price target on the stock.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird. Robert W. Baird currently has a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $215.00 price target on the stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $145.00 price target on the stock.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $140.00 price target on the stock.

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $51.00 target price on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $99.00 target price on the stock.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $225.00 price target on the stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Craig Hallum. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $53.00 price target on the stock.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $66.00 price target on the stock.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $56.00 price target on the stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $310.00 price target on the stock.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $172.00 target price on the stock.

