Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 20th (ABBV, ADEA, AFRM, AKRO, ALEC, ALIT, ALLK, ANL, ARDX, ARWR)

Posted by on Jun 20th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, June 20th:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $200.00 price target on the stock.

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho. Mizuho currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Adlai Nortye (NASDAQ:ANL) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Bank of America Co.. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $575.00 price target on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at TD Cowen. They currently have a $170.00 target price on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $165.00 price target on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $170.00 target price on the stock.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $260.00 target price on the stock.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $154.00 price target on the stock.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird. Robert W. Baird currently has a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $215.00 price target on the stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $145.00 price target on the stock.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $140.00 price target on the stock.

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $51.00 target price on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $99.00 target price on the stock.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $225.00 price target on the stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Craig Hallum. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $53.00 price target on the stock.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $66.00 price target on the stock.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $56.00 price target on the stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $310.00 price target on the stock.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $172.00 target price on the stock.

