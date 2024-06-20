Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Short Interest Up 6.2% in May

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the May 15th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 726,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinix

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,574,132,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,526,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,503,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,319,917,000 after acquiring an additional 238,815 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at about $187,089,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,649,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,224,000 after acquiring an additional 213,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Performance

Equinix Announces Dividend

EQIX opened at $773.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $755.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $802.91. Equinix has a 1 year low of $677.80 and a 1 year high of $914.93. The company has a market capitalization of $73.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s payout ratio is 170.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $960.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. HSBC downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $872.81.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Further Reading

