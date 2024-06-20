Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Free Report) were up 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 240,039 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 863,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Ensysce Biosciences Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.88. The company has a market cap of $4.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Ensysce Biosciences alerts:

Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.35. Ensysce Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 598.21% and a negative net margin of 660.96%. The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Analysts expect that Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ensysce Biosciences

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection (TAAP) platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance (MPAR) platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ensysce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensysce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.