Energean (LON:ENOG) Trading Up 6.8%

Energean plc (LON:ENOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,065 ($13.53) and last traded at GBX 1,054 ($13.39). 460,597 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 389,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 986.50 ($12.53).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Energean from GBX 1,425 ($18.11) to GBX 1,565 ($19.89) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get Energean alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Energean

Energean Price Performance

Energean Announces Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 478.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,012.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,108.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,038.80.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Energean’s payout ratio is 9,038.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energean news, insider Matthaios Rigas sold 2,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,065 ($13.53), for a total transaction of £25,378.95 ($32,247.71). Company insiders own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Energean Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish project located in Israel. It also provides financing services; and holds a gas transportation license.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.