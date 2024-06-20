Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Gap Up to $3.78

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.78, but opened at $3.89. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at $3.86, with a volume of 509,606 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXK. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC boosted their price target on Endeavour Silver from $4.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.81.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Stock Up 1.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Endeavour Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,008,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,781,056 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,065 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,810,119 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,052,000 after buying an additional 1,237,440 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,349,514 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,892,000 after buying an additional 188,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.