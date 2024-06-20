Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $27.50 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $27.50 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Endeavor Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded Endeavor Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $27.50 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.89.

Endeavor Group Price Performance

EDR stock opened at $26.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.19. Endeavor Group has a 12-month low of $17.65 and a 12-month high of $27.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 48.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.78.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.50. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Endeavor Group will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Endeavor Group

In other news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $178,942.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,366. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $552,464.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,559.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $178,942.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,366. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,246 shares of company stock worth $1,843,419 over the last quarter. 63.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavor Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDR. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Endeavor Group by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Endeavor Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

