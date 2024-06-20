Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 99,134 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 281,744 shares.The stock last traded at $289.60 and had previously closed at $289.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. DA Davidson lowered Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. CJS Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on WIRE

Encore Wire Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.86.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.27. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $632.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is presently 0.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Encore Wire by 42.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Encore Wire by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Encore Wire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

About Encore Wire

(Get Free Report)

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.