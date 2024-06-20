Emprise Bank Purchases Shares of 4,681 KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Emprise Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KKR. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth $62,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,941,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,460,381,000 after purchasing an additional 475,118 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 297.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,072,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $312,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 92,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $218,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,133,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,501,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $218,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,133,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,501,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 1,956,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,641,076.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KKR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.57.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,160,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,985,487. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.95 and a 12-month high of $113.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.65 and its 200-day moving average is $94.12. The company has a market capitalization of $98.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.63.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $986.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.14 million. Equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.70%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

