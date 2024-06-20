Emprise Bank Purchases Shares of 2,874 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Emprise Bank purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $2,141,890,000. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 106.7% during the third quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,351,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,526 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,390,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,735,240,000 after acquiring an additional 971,032 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $107,372,000. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $59,087,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:DLR traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $149.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,095,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,171. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.54 and a 12-month high of $154.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.07.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

DLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.65.

View Our Latest Report on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.