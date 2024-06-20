Emprise Bank Purchases New Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Emprise Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.46. 6,733,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,583,855. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.19. The company has a market capitalization of $81.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $61.01.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

