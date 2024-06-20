Emprise Bank Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Emprise Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $77,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $32.36. 1,287,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607,304. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.84 and a 52 week high of $32.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

