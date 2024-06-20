Emprise Bank Makes New $819,000 Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Emprise Bank acquired a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,623 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claret Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth $203,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 1,193.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after buying an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Adobe by 328.6% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,127 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 17.2% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 551 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at $15,829,839. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,270 shares of company stock worth $1,563,166 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $522.25. 4,225,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,174,944. The company has a market cap of $233.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $476.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $538.69. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.97 and a 52-week high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.67.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

