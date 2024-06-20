Emprise Bank Makes New $340,000 Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Emprise Bank bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,933 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $2.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.86. The company had a trading volume of 68,982,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,514,960. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.17. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,855 shares of company stock valued at $19,285,643. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.90.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

