Emprise Bank Invests $291,000 in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Emprise Bank purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KEY. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,342,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,006,000 after acquiring an additional 993,215 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 14.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,781,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992,226 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter worth $274,773,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,416,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,191,000 after acquiring an additional 289,258 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 8.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,845,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,702,000 after acquiring an additional 880,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of KEY stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.58. The company had a trading volume of 13,803,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,693,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $15.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.43.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEY has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.97.

View Our Latest Analysis on KEY

About KeyCorp

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.