Emprise Bank Acquires Shares of 6,899 TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Emprise Bank bought a new position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Norges Bank bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $693,985,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,640,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,143,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $301,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,230 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in TE Connectivity by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,630,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $510,015,000 after buying an additional 403,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in TE Connectivity by 11.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,738,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $461,872,000 after buying an additional 390,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,823,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,724. The company has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.35. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $152.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Activity

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,892,763.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TEL

About TE Connectivity

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.