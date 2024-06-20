Emprise Bank Acquires New Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Emprise Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,532 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,000. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.2% of Emprise Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. jvl associates llc grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 9,521 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 20,596 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 19.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 37,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after buying an additional 5,961 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% during the first quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $754,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

GOOG traded down $2.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.45. 15,640,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,378,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.29. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.83 and a twelve month high of $182.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,325,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,012,608.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,012,608.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,958 shares of company stock worth $22,383,553. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

