Emprise Bank Acquires New Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Emprise Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the third quarter worth $260,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 9.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 421,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,640,000 after purchasing an additional 36,766 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Glenview Trust co grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 13.8% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 9,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in Prologis by 15.8% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 15,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of PLD stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.05. 4,337,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,340,133. The firm has a market cap of $101.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.29.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.28%.

PLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.76.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PLD

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.