Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Embraer from $19.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.50 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Embraer in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Embraer from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Embraer from $21.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Embraer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Embraer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ERJ traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,890,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,388. Embraer has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $31.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.62.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Embraer had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $896.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.92 million. Research analysts forecast that Embraer will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Embraer

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Embraer by 16.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 233,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 33,799 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Embraer by 18.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Embraer by 74.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 127,675 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Embraer by 13.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Embraer by 29.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

