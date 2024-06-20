Ellenbecker Investment Group Sells 187 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Ellenbecker Investment Group reduced its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 606.6% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 422.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,224. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.47. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $62.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

