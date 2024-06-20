Ellenbecker Investment Group Invests $224,000 in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ellenbecker Investment Group purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stolper Co boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 14.6% during the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 33,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 36,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 39.6% in the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 28,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after buying an additional 8,138 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 14.1% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.4% in the first quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 69,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.95.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $137.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,564,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,970,968. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.90 and a fifty-two week high of $192.98. The company has a market capitalization of $117.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

