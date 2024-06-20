Ellenbecker Investment Group Increases Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 0.5% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 119,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,637,000 after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 34,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 10,593 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 78.3% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 5,295 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 214,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,327,000 after purchasing an additional 11,728 shares during the period. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 97,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,691,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320,975. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $80.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

