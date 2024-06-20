Ellenbecker Investment Group Buys New Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Ellenbecker Investment Group acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,626,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,347,000 after buying an additional 511,407 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 197,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,910,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,643,000 after acquiring an additional 66,231 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.93. The stock had a trading volume of 921,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,088. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.81.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

