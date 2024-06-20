Ellenbecker Investment Group Buys 2,672 Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 29.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000.

Get iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,808. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.90. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a one year low of $37.72 and a one year high of $43.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.