Electroneum Price Down 9.8% Over Last Week (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Electroneum has a market cap of $41.83 million and $1.06 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,974,544,055 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.