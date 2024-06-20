EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Trading Down 4.3%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.85 and last traded at $13.89. Approximately 331,225 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,240,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of EHang in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.50 target price for the company.

EHang Trading Down 4.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average is $15.29. The stock has a market cap of $878.98 million, a PE ratio of -23.71 and a beta of 1.06.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.55 million during the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 176.72% and a negative return on equity of 145.90%. On average, analysts predict that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EHang

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of EHang by 187.3% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 55,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 35,983 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in EHang in the 3rd quarter valued at $800,000. Carmignac Gestion lifted its holdings in EHang by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,869,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,539,000 after purchasing an additional 363,962 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in EHang by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,549,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,922,000 after purchasing an additional 24,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of EHang during the fourth quarter worth $605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

About EHang

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

