EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) rose 6.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $14.98. Approximately 449,877 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,244,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on EHang in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock.

EHang Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $892.32 million, a P/E ratio of -23.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.29.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 176.72% and a negative return on equity of 145.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.55 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of EHang

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in EHang by 685.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in EHang by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 20,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in EHang by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,563,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,166,000 after buying an additional 8,228 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in EHang in the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of EHang during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

EHang Company Profile

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Featured Stories

