Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON) Shares Up 1.9%

Posted by on Jun 20th, 2024

Shares of Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBONGet Free Report) were up 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.49 and last traded at $7.04. Approximately 15,820 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 36,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.

Ebang International Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ebang International stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBONFree Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.95% of Ebang International as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ebang International

(Get Free Report)

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines under the Ebit brand in Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, the Bahamas, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services; and engages in the development of proprietary cryptocurrency exchange platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ebang International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebang International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.