East Africa Metals (CVE:EAM) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.27

East Africa Metals Inc. (CVE:EAM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 236200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

East Africa Metals Trading Up 5.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of C$55.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 0.81.

About East Africa Metals

East Africa Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and sale of base and precious mineral resource properties in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits.

