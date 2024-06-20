Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Singular Research

Singular Research upgraded shares of Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Atrium Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dynacor Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Get Dynacor Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on DNG

Dynacor Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Dynacor Group stock opened at C$5.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.52. Dynacor Group has a 52-week low of C$2.88 and a 52-week high of C$5.70. The firm has a market cap of C$195.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.30.

Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$91.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$66.50 million. Dynacor Group had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 5.89%. On average, analysts predict that Dynacor Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynacor Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Dynacor Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Dynacor Group

(Get Free Report)

Dynacor Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Tumipampa project covering an area of 5,796 hectares located in the Circa district, Peru.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dynacor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynacor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.