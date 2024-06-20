Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the May 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

DY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Dycom Industries from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Dycom Industries from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.71.

In related news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total value of $30,859.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,124.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $168.34 on Thursday. Dycom Industries has a 1 year low of $78.42 and a 1 year high of $186.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.48.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

