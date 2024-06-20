DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Holdings Lifted by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on DD. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.09.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.17. The company had a trading volume of 549,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $82.63. The company has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.16.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.37%.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.