Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $246.70.

A number of research firms recently commented on DUOL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Duolingo from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Duolingo from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Duolingo in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Duolingo from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

In other news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.40, for a total transaction of $2,620,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.40, for a total value of $2,620,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $478,328.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,372,638.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 67,198 shares of company stock worth $14,719,998 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 5.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DUOL opened at $211.83 on Thursday. Duolingo has a fifty-two week low of $121.89 and a fifty-two week high of $251.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.38 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.35 and a 200-day moving average of $207.68.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.27. Duolingo had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $167.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Duolingo’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duolingo will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

