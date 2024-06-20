DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DTF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,754. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.81. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $11.19.

About DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

