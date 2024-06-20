Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Purchases 12,500 Shares

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 12,500 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$18.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$235,625.00.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 13th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 12,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$19.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$233,184.00.
- On Monday, June 10th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 24,800 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$19.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$477,357.84.
- On Monday, April 29th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 5,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$18.95 per share, with a total value of C$94,750.00.
- On Friday, April 26th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 200 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$19.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,800.00.
- On Thursday, April 18th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 1,900 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$17.55 per share, with a total value of C$33,337.97.
- On Friday, April 12th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 10,500 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$21.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$221,613.00.
- On Thursday, April 4th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 1,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$16.99 per share, with a total value of C$16,990.00.
- On Wednesday, March 27th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 13,300 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$16.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$215,631.57.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of D.UN stock opened at C$19.12 on Thursday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1 year low of C$14.50 and a 1 year high of C$29.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.85, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$18.72 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.49. The stock has a market cap of C$312.23 million, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.22.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on D.UN
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.