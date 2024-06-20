DMG Blockchain Solutions (CVE:DMGI) Trading Up 5.6%

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (CVE:DMGI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.57. 134,906 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 669,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.55. The firm has a market cap of C$96.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc operates as a blockchain and crypto-currency company in Canada. The company manages, operates, and develops digital solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem. It also offers transaction verification; co-location hosting; data center optimization, and infrastructure consulting services.

