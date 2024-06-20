Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Down 7.5%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $59.94 and last traded at $60.37. Approximately 39,561,843 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 65,403,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.24.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Trading Down 6.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 5.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.02 and its 200 day moving average is $39.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,087,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth $41,164,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth $13,683,000. Westwood Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth $10,158,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $2,898,000.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

