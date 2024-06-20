Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Stock Holdings Raised by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,205,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346,741 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF comprises about 3.6% of Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned about 14.07% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $246,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 50,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Lam Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 93,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Shearwater Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 103,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Finally, Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,232,000.

Shares of DFSV traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.47. The stock had a trading volume of 237,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,803. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $30.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.02 and its 200 day moving average is $28.72.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

