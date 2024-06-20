Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 921,546 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 197% from the previous session’s volume of 310,728 shares.The stock last traded at $39.17 and had previously closed at $38.96.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.48 and a 200 day moving average of $38.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,733,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after buying an additional 7,924 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 192.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 15,018 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 492,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,149,000 after acquiring an additional 202,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $360,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

