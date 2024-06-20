Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Sets New 1-Year High at $32.38

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.38 and last traded at $32.35, with a volume of 191265 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.31.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUHP. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,755,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,634 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,800,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496,403 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $66,181,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 205.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,706,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,225 shares during the period. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,016,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

