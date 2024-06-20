Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Shares Sold by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 38.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,304 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,037,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,788,000 after buying an additional 294,409 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $93,860,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 453.5% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 934,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,944,000 after acquiring an additional 765,902 shares during the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 2,915.9% in the 4th quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 920,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,280,000 after acquiring an additional 890,126 shares during the period. Finally, Great Waters Wealth Management lifted its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 800,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,636,000 after purchasing an additional 155,371 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.00. 108,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,972. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.11 and a fifty-two week high of $47.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.96.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

