Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM) is Foster Group Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 1,197.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,256,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,160,025 shares during the period. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Foster Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Foster Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $60,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shearwater Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 31,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,075,000. Austin Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 490,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,711,000 after acquiring an additional 56,616 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC now owns 79,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 41,891 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 3,173.1% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 705,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,226,000 after acquiring an additional 683,991 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFNM traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.84. 10,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,178. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.07. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $48.59.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

