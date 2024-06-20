Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV) Stock Position Raised by BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF makes up about 2.0% of BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. owned 0.34% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFEV. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 42,632 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after buying an additional 59,136 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 136,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 8,113 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after buying an additional 45,713 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Price Performance

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.55. The company had a trading volume of 183,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,624. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.93 and its 200-day moving average is $25.75. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.88 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.78.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.