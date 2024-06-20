DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Hits New 1-Year High at $234.47

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $234.47 and last traded at $229.37, with a volume of 326767 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $227.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DKS. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $224.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.09.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on DKS

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.30. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.71.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.42%.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total transaction of $1,090,118.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,218.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total transaction of $482,371.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,890.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total transaction of $1,090,118.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,218.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,297 shares of company stock worth $5,171,547. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 163.9% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 236.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.