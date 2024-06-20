Dianthus Therapeutics (DNTH) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Survey

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) is one of 1,004 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Dianthus Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Dianthus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dianthus Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 1.00, indicating that their average stock price is 0% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dianthus Therapeutics and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dianthus Therapeutics $2.83 million -$43.56 million -4.27 Dianthus Therapeutics Competitors $2.10 billion $151.53 million -3.25

Profitability

Dianthus Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Dianthus Therapeutics. Dianthus Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Dianthus Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dianthus Therapeutics N/A -20.82% -19.86% Dianthus Therapeutics Competitors -2,993.12% -285.38% -33.61%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Dianthus Therapeutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dianthus Therapeutics 0 0 6 1 3.14 Dianthus Therapeutics Competitors 6644 19164 45519 960 2.56

Dianthus Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $42.83, indicating a potential upside of 72.16%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 77.14%. Given Dianthus Therapeutics’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dianthus Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.5% of Dianthus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of Dianthus Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dianthus Therapeutics beats its peers on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

