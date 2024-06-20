DeXe Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.76 Million (DEXE)

DeXe (DEXE) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 20th. DeXe has a market capitalization of $408.70 million and $2.76 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeXe token can now be bought for about $11.21 or 0.00017246 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DeXe has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About DeXe

DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,466,824 tokens. DeXe’s official website is dexe.network. DeXe’s official message board is dexenetwork.medium.com. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @dexenetwork.

Buying and Selling DeXe

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe (DEXE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DeXe has a current supply of 96,504,599.33609451 with 57,103,104.20751661 in circulation. The last known price of DeXe is 11.17960104 USD and is down -0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $2,856,025.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dexe.network/.”

