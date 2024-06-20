Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) Trading Down 0.9%

Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €21.70 ($23.33) and last traded at €21.80 ($23.44). 19,098 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 222,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at €22.00 ($23.66).

Deutsche EuroShop Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.33, a P/E/G ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €19.57 and its 200-day moving average is €19.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.82.

About Deutsche EuroShop

Deutsche EuroShop is the only public company in Germany to invest exclusively in shopping centers in prime locations. The company currently has investments in 21 shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary. The portfolio includes the Main-Taunus-Zentrum near Frankfurt, the Altmarkt-Galerie in Dresden and the Galeria Baltycka in Gdansk, among many others.

