Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG)

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $21.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.10% from the company’s current price.

DBRG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $18.50 to $17.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalBridge Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.96.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Performance

NYSE DBRG opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. DigitalBridge Group has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.96.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). DigitalBridge Group had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.64%. The company had revenue of $74.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.76 million. As a group, analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalBridge Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,948,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,651,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the fourth quarter worth $19,351,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 260.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,302,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,854,000 after buying an additional 941,662 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 490.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 640,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,267,000 after buying an additional 532,376 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

