Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,203 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $4,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:REET traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.06. The company had a trading volume of 111,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,728. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.22. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $19.69 and a 52 week high of $24.65.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

