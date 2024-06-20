Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,915 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.8% during the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 175,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,039,000 after buying an additional 11,062 shares during the period. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24.2% during the first quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,792,000 after buying an additional 7,382 shares during the period. Shearwater Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.5% during the first quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $218.26. 2,064,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,411,017. The business’s 50-day moving average is $216.88 and its 200-day moving average is $201.41. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.30 and a twelve month high of $225.66.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

